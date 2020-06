This medication comes in a ‘Coronil kit’. The kit consists of 3 medicines. Two of these drugs are in tablet form and one in liquid form.

Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali launches Coronil Swasari Vati for the Indian market today after ‘randomized placebo-controlled clinical trials’ proved its efficacy against COVID-19. This is the first evidence-based Ayurvedic medicine for COVID-19. At a press conference today, Ramdev said, in clinical trials, 69 per cent patients recovered in 3 days and 100 per cent patients recovered in 7 days Also Read - COVID-19 Vaccine Update: From a local vaccine in Nigeria to GSK’s booster shot, race for cure gains momentum

As COVID-19 continues to ravage the world, the race for a vaccine is also gaining momentum. There are many players in the market who are in the race to to be the first one in the market with a cure. Many companies have already started human trials and initial reports that are coming in are optimistic. All these developments are playing out even as some of the countries are slowly limping back to a semblance of normalcy. On the Indian front, the number of COVID-19 positive cases are rising alarmingly every day and the death toll too has seen a significant jump. Against this backdrop, Patanjali’s initiative will surely bring some much-needed hope to innumerable hearts. Also Read - COVID-19 treatment: Male plasma contains more antibodies than that of female

Let us see what this drug is all about. Also Read - Coronil Swasari Vati: Patanjai’s cure for COVID-19 launched in Haridwar

The ‘Coronil Kit’

This medication comes in a ‘Coronil kit’. The kit consists of 3 medicines. Two of these drugs are in tablet form and one in liquid form. All these together work on the respiratory system of the body. The kit also contains a scientific document bearing evidence of the drug’s efficacy.

List of ingredients

This is an Ayurvedic formulation. It includes Ashwagandha, Giloy and Tulsi. All these three herbs come will a range of health benefits from boosting immunity to aiding in digestion to improving respiratory health. Giloy is known to help in fighting chronic fever and easing asthma symptoms. Ashwagandha, on the other hand, can help fight many chronic ailments including cancer and diabetes. It can also bring down stress levels by suppressing the hormone cortisol. Tulsi has potent antioxidants that can help combat allergies, infections and pathogens.

Other than this, there are more than 100 compounds used in the Coronil. Patanjali is creating an entire kit which consists of other Ayurvedic medicine as well which helps in building immunity. The Ayurvedic ingredients boost a person’s immune system and helps the body fight other symptoms including fever, cold and cough.

Price of Coronil

The price of the ‘Coronil Kit’ is Rs 600. However, according to a statement issued by the company, this kit will be given for free to those living below the poverty line.

What is the dosage?

According to Patanjali, “2-2 tablets should be consumed with hot water half an hour after meals. The above-mentioned drug intake and quantity is suitable for people between 15 to 80 years of age.” The company further clarifies that you can reduce the dosage by half for children between the age of 6 to 14 years. Each pack comes with written instructions about the dosage, which you need to follow carefully.

Availability

This drug is not yet available in the market. However, the company is hopeful of making it available at all Patanjali stores in a week’s time.

Does it come with a ‘home delivery’ option?

According to Patanjali, an e-commerce app named ‘Order Me’ will be launched soon for the home delivery of Coronil kit.