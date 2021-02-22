A few days ago, Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved launched its immunity booster- Coronil tablet claiming it as the “first evidence-based medicine for COVID-19.” The Ayurvedic medicine was released during a press conference in New Delhi, on February 19, 2021 in the presence of Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Dr. Harsh Vardhan. A billboard behind the table where Ramdev and Union Ministers sat reads that the medicine was CoPP and WHO GMP certified. This means Coronil has received the Certificate of Pharmaceutical Product (CoPP) from the Ayush section of Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation and is recognised by the World Health Organisation’s Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). Soon, a misleading claim went viral on the internet stating that Patanjali’s Coronil’ has been recognised as a medicine for COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation. Also Read - AYUSH Ministry, WHO sign pact to promote use of Ayurveda and other traditional systems of medicine

The WHO South-East Asia, however, has clarified in a tweet that it has not reviewed or certified any traditional medicine to treat or prevent COVID-19. Also Read - Millions of people in India are taking this homeopathic drug to prevent COVID-19 infection

Patanjali’s MD also clarifies on coronil certification

In a tweet, Rakesh Mittal, one of the top executives at Patanjali Ayurved, had also announced that “Patanjali has made history in the field of Ayurveda as Coronil has been recognized by WHO as First Evidence-Based Medicine for Corona.” He has now deleted the tweet.

But Patanjali Ayurved managing director Acharya Balkrishna later issued a clarification on Twitter ‘to avoid confusion’ about the WHO GMP compliant CoPP certificate.

We are delighted and proud to state that Coronil has been granted a CoPP license by DCGI, in accordance with the WHO GMP quality approvals. pic.twitter.com/4wT0TEbrV2 — Acharya Balkrishna (@Ach_Balkrishna) February 19, 2021

We want to clarify to avoid confusion that our WHO GMP compliant COPP certificate to Coronil is issued by DCGI, Government of India.

It is clear that WHO do not approve or disapprove any drugs.

WHO works for building a better, healthier future for people all over the world. pic.twitter.com/ZEDPdWy0tg — Acharya Balkrishna (@Ach_Balkrishna) February 19, 2021

It may be noted here that WHO provides benchmarks for certifications but does not certify or approve the medicine itself. The WHO – GMP guidelines are designed to ensure that products are consistently produced and controlled to the quality standards appropriate to their intended use and as required by the marketing authorization. For importing Pantanjali’s Coronil, a country requires a CoPP from Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), which will issue it in accordance with WHO’s guidelines.

Coronil can help treat, prevent and cure COVID: Ramdevayurveda

Coronil has been developed by Patanjali Research Institute, which had been working on an ayurvedic remedy for Covid-19 since January 2020. Earlier in July 2020, Patanjali Ayurved had claimed that Coronil could provide strong protection against the novel coronavirus. However, the AYUSH Ministry had debunked this claim and categorised Coronil tablets as an ‘Immuno-booster.’

During the recent press conference, Patanjali released a research paper supporting Coronil’s efficacy in Covid-19 treatment and called its product as the “first evidence-based medicine for Covid-19 by Patanjali”

Ramdev also told reporters the Coronil has been recognised as a medicine for “supporting measure in Covid-19” treatment and study supporting its efficacy has already been published in leading journals. It would work not only for treatment, prevention and cure of COVID but also help in after-effects, Ramdev added.

Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) slammed Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan for endorsing Patanjali’s Coronil which was recently relaunched as treatment of Covid-19.

Mentioning a clause under the National Medical commission (erstwhile MCI) which prohibits a physician from promoting a drug, the association on Monday questioned the Union Health Minister’s ethics as a physician and health minister of the country for making an appearance at the launch event of an unscientific medicine.

With inputs from agencies