A recent research published online in the journal Thorax has suggested that children whose parents use fertility treatment or take more than a year to get pregnant may be at heightened risk of developing asthma.

During the study, the researchers associated birth and prescription data from national Norwegian health registries and from the Norwegian Mother and Child Cohort Study. They also gathered information on fertility treatment, time taken before conceiving, history of miscarriages, and other factors including asthma, maternal age, smoking during pregnancy and weight before pregnancy.

Further, they found that around four percent of children in the registries group and mother and child study had asthma. Also, when compared to children whose parents had spontaneously conceived after more than 12 months, they were 22 per cent more likely to have asthma. It was noticed that children belonging to both the groups who had been conceived through fertility treatment were approximately 42 per cent more likely to have asthma.

Moreover, the number of previous miscarriages resulted to a heightened risk of asthma, rising from 7 per cent for one, to 24 per cent for three or more, although this was only observed for miscarriage during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.

According to the scientists, poorer fertility cannot give any clue about the observed heightened risk of asthma among children conceived with the aid of fertility treatment. Certain aspects of ART may play a role. Notably, during the procedures involved in the fertility treatments, the embryo and the natural course of fetal development get affected.