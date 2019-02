On Tuesday, ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was discharged from the Goa Medical College where he was being treated since Saturday, the Chief Minister’s Office said in a statement.

Parrikar was admitted to the state-run health facility after he suffered internal bleeding.

“Chief Minister has been discharged from GMC. His health parameters are stable. Will continue with his treatment at home,” the statement said.

After his discharge, he was taken to his private residence located on the outskirts of Panaji.

Parrikar was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer in February last year and has been in and out of hospitals in Panaji, Mumbai, Delhi and New York since then.

Source: IANS