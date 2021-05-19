As the devastating second wave of Covid-19 hit India, several states were forced to impose lockdowns to contain the spread of the virus. Schools, offices, malls, gyms, theatres, and even public playgrounds and parks have been closed to prevent public gatherings, which is believed to contribute to the spread of the novel coronavirus. But closure of parks did not go down well with many fitness enthusiasts and health-conscious citizens who argued that it has limited their options for physical activity during the pandemic. Engaging in any type of physical activity regularly is important for both physical and mental health. Many health experts have also suggested that staying physically active may even help in reducing the effects of COVID-19. Exposure to nature can also provide positive physical and mental health benefits. So, do you agree that parks should be opened during the pandemic? Some may argue that parks are not safe and may increase the spread of COVID-19. But Drexel University researchers concluded in a study that parks are not only safe, but they are essential during the pandemic. Also Read - How to beat stress during the Covid-19 pandemic: Eat more fruit and vegetables

Parks help reduce the effects of social isolation

Parks provided people respite from the toll of social isolation during the pandemic, without increasing the spread of COVID-19, said the study published in the Journal of Extreme Events. The researchers surveyed visitors at 22 small and mid-size parks in Philadelphia and New York for three months during the height of the pandemic, from May to July 2020. Surprisingly, they found no strong correlation between park use and the number of confirmed cases in surrounding neighbourhoods. Instead, higher transmission of COVID-19 was more closely associated with the vulnerability of the neighbourhoods. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan helps set up oxygen facility, Rajinikanth donates Rs 50L to CM Relief Fund

“Despite early speculation that parks could become gathering points for large groups of people and contribute to transmission of COVID-19, our research did not find a strong correlation between COVID-19 cases in neighborhoods near parks and the number of people using them,” said Franco Montalto, PhD, a professor in Drexel’s College of Engineering who led the research team, as quoted by ScienceDaily. Also Read - Covid-19 Pandemic To Be 'Far More Deadly' This Year: WHO Chief

Only few park users engage in high-risk behaviours

The Drexel University researchers also looked at how much and in what ways parks were used and whether visitors were engaging in “high-risk” activities and behaviours, such as playing contact sports, not wearing a mask, or coughing without covering, which are believed to contribute to COVID-19 transmission.

According to the study results, majority of park users did not display high-risk behaviours. Overall, only a small percentage of park users — 22.7% in Philadelphia and 1.2, in New York — were spotted without masks during the study period. Only 0.7% in Philadelphia and 0.9% in New York were observed frequently coughing or spitting without covering their mouth. Just 1.6% and 12.9% of visitors were seen frequently participating in contact sports in Philadelphia and New York City, respectively.

As the study provided no evidence that park usage contributed to COVID-19 spread, the researchers didn’t support closing the parks during the pandemic. But they said that a more extensive epidemiological study is required.

We also believe that access to parks and green spaces should be allowed during the pandemic, given that people maintain physical distancing and avoid engaging in high-risk behaviours.

