Amid a sudden surge in the active coronavirus cases in the country, actor-politician Paresh Rawal on Friday tested positive for COVID-19 even after receiving the first vaccine dose of coronavirus. The actor took to Twitter and revealed that he has contacted novel coronavirus. The 65-year-old actor also requested everyone who came in contact with him in the last 10 days to get tested for coronavirus as a safety measure.

Here’s what Paresh Rawal Wrote In His Tweet

Here's what he wrote: "Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. All those that have come in contact with me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested".

Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. All those that have come in contact with me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested. — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) March 26, 2021

Paresh Rawal Took The First COVID-19 Jab On March 9

Rawal had received the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine on May 9. He had posted pictures of himself flashing the victory sign at a vaccine center. Taking to Twitter, the veteran actor thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and wrote: “V for vaccines! Thanks to all the doctors and nurses and the front-line health care workers and the scientists. Thanks, Narendra Modi.”

V for vaccines. ! Thanks to All the Doctors and Nurses and the front line Health care workers and The Scientists. 🙏Thanks @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/UC9BSWz0XF — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) March 9, 2021

Reactions From Other Bollywood Celebrities

Several colleagues of Rawal from the industry, including actors Anupam Kher, Ranvir Shorey, and filmmaker Rahul Dholakia, wished the actor a speedy recovery. Have a look at the tweet.

“Get well soon my friend @SirPareshRawal . Love and prayers always!” Kher said.

Get well soon my friend @SirPareshRawal. Love and prayers always! 👍🌺 https://t.co/5CBRiZuBn4 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 26, 2021

Shorey tweeted, “Wish you a speedy recovery, Sir!”

Wish you a speedy recovery, Sir! 💐 — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) March 26, 2021

In recent days, several other Bollywood celebrities, including R Madhavan, Aamir Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Manoj Bajpayee, and Satish Kaushik, contracted the virus.

India is currently witnessing a sudden rise in the number of active coronavirus cases. According to the official reports, 62,258 new coronavirus cases have been registered in just 24 hours — the biggest single-day jump since mid-October. Mumbai alone reported 5,513 COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the caseload in the country’s financial capital is 3,85,628. The death toll reached 11,629.