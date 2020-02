Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra recently took to Instagram to raise awareness about the COVID-19 or the novel coronavirus outbreak. She has posted pictures of herself wearing a protective mask in what looks like an airport. The caption, “Sad, but that’s the situation today. You all stay safe. #Coronavirus #StaySafe”, sums up the situation perfectly. Other than Parineeti Chopra, many other Bollywood celebrities have also started wearing a mask at public places.

The coronavirus outbreak has left more than a thousand people dead and around 45,000 infected. This deadly disease has spread to other parts of the globe from China in a very short span of time. More than 26 countries have reported confirmed cases. With no available cure and vaccine, governments and agencies across the world are trying hard to contain the disease and prevent an outbreak in their region.

Protective masks are in short supply

Many people see the mask as protection against the deadly coronavirus. As a result, it has led to acute shortages. Medical professionals, like doctors and nurse, will be badly affected if this shortage continues. But do these masks really save you from the virus?

Are the masks really effective?

According to health professional, all masks are not effective against the disease. Many pictures in the media show people wearing surgical masks. But these cannot protect you from the virus. Your breathe generates moisture inside these masks which renders them ineffective. But the N-95 masks can offer a certain degree of protection. But you need to wear it only if you are visiting a sick person or are in touch with infected people.

Other effective precautions

If there is a shortage of masks in your area, do not worry. There are a few other safety measures that you can adopt. If you are in the vicinity of an infected person, make sure there is a distance of at least 6 feet between you and him. Also avoid touching your face with your hands. You never know what your hands have touched. This virus can survive on any surface for up top 9 days. Wash your hands frequently and eat well-cooked meat.