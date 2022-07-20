Parechovirus Killing Infants In US To Japanese Encephalitis Spreading Rapidly In India: Today's Health Headlines

From Japanese Encephalitis cases rising rapidly across Assam and other NE parts of the country to Kerala issuing SOPs for the patients suffering from the monkeypox symptoms, take a quick look at the top headlines of the day. Stay connected with us for more such updates.

From Japanese Encephalitis cases rising rapidly across Assam and other NE parts of the country, to Kerala issuing SOPs for the patients suffering from the monkeypox symptoms, take a quick look at the top headlines of the day.

Today's Health Headlines

Japanese Encephalitis On The Rise In NE India

Read the complete story HERE. The state of Nagaland and Assam has recently reported cases of Japanese Encephalitis. Japanese Encephalitis (JE) is a vector-borne zoonotic disease caused by mosquito bites. According to the reports, 30 people have already succumbed to the virus infection and almost 183 are still fighting the disease in Assam. Nagaland has not reported any deaths so far but 3 people have been infected according to the data by the National Health Mission. Monkeypox Making Headlines In Kerala

With two active cases of the highly infectious monkeypox virus in Kerala, the state government has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the patients who are isolating currently with the symptoms of the virus infection. Speaking to the media, the State Health Minister Veena George. Read the complete SOPs HERE.

US Expands Options, Adds Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine

In a major development, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has expanded the options of coronavirus vaccines which are currently available for adults in the country. The CDC has recommended using Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine as another primary series option for in individuals 18 years of age and older. Read the complete story HERE.

Bill Gates Lauds PM Modi For Achieving 200Cr Vaccinations

Microsoft founder Bill Gates lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi as India's total COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 200.61 crores. The Prime Minister appreciated the collective efforts of scientists, doctors and nurses for making the nationwide vaccination drive so successful. Read the complete story HERE.

Dangerous Parechovirus Detected In USA

Amid the ongoing battle against the COVID-19 virus, and highly contagious Monkeypox virus infection, the United States has reported that another dangerous disease is now attacking infants in the country. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a warning over the outbreak of the Parechovious virus which is rising among newborns and young babies since May. As reported by Hartford Healthcare, CDC issued a warning following the death of a month-old infant in Connecticut. Read the complete story HERE.

