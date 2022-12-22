Panic–Buying, Sourcing Ventilators: Is China In A Healthcare Crisis?

A survey of public tender listings on China's internet over the past two weeks have shown that nearly all Chinese hospitals are now in the market for ventilators and other emergency equipments that might be needed to assist seriously ill patients

With a forecast of millions succumbing to COVID within the span of next 90 days, China is again facing a major health crisis. While there is still lack of transparency in terms of the exact situation in the country, the horrifying visuals are indicative of serious trouble. Apart from the unpleasant visuals, there are other markers like panic buying and hospitals scrambling to source ventilators that are confirming that things are not all fine in the country.

A survey of public tender listings on China's internet over the past two weeks have shown that nearly all Chinese hospitals are now in the market for ventilators and other emergency equipment that might be needed to assist seriously ill patients. As per reports, the hospitals seeking these equipment are more concentrated in Beijing and northern China where morgues and funeral homes are already overburdened. Some anonymous sources have also suggested that some hospitals in the country are engaging in panic-buying.

Other theories

As per reports, a senior health journalist have shared with media that how the heavy allocation of anti-COVID funds in building quarantine facilities and financing mass testing has led the government to go dry and this might have been a part of the reason why the stringent Zero-COVID policy was suddenly abandoned. The reported journalist has also suggested that there is a shortage of medical supplies which in olden times was being evenly distributed.

As per reports, an official in the southwestern city of Chongqing confirmed that she has been struggling to access ventilators since local lockdowns were lifted at the beginning of this month. The official also informed that how out of 17 people working in her office, 15 contracted the virus

Drug shortage

As per reports, rising COVID infections in China has triggered a widespread shortage of drugs as, reportedly, people are scrambling to buy fever medicines and other pills that can treat flu-like symptoms. Reportedly, the panic buying has spread outside mainland China's borders and the situation is mirroring the scenes in the United States and Canada where children's painkillers are in high demand due to a sharp rise in respiratory conditions.