Pandemic Showing A Sustained Downward Trend, Amend Additional Covid Curbs: Centre Asks States

India reported 27,409 new cases in the last 24 hours, almost half less than compared to the average daily cases recorded last week (50,476).

Highlighting that the trajectory of Covid-19 cases is showing a sustained declining trend, the centre has asked states and UTs to review and do away with the additional restrictions that were imposed following the sudden surge in infections. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote a letter to states and UTs in this regard on Wednesday.

He stated that the pandemic in India is showing a sustained declining trend since January 21. The country reported 27,409 new cases in the last 24 hours, almost half less than compared to the average daily cases recorded last week (50,476). The daily case positivity on Tuesday declined to 3.63 per cent, Bhushan stated in the letter.

The letter also mentioned that the Union Health Ministry has revised guidelines for international arrivals, considering the changing epidemiology of Covid-19 pandemic globally and in India.

Remove additional restrictions at their borders and at airports

In view of the rise in Covid cases, certain states had imposed additional restrictions at their borders and at airports. Bhushan asked states to amend these restrictions as the country is now seeing a sustained declining trend in Covid cases.

" While effectively managing the public health challenge of Covid-19, it is equally important that movement of people and activities should not be hampered by additional restrictions. "Presently, as the case trajectory across the nation are showing a sustained downward trend, it will be useful if states/UTs review and amend/do away with the additional restrictions so imposed after considering the trend of new cases, active cases and positivity," he wrote, as quoted by IANS.

However, states have been asked to continue to monitor the trajectory of cases and spread of infection on a daily basis as well as follow the broad five-fold strategy of - Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination-Adherence to Covid Appropriate Behaviour.

