Our current lifestyle has led to some serious health issues including joint, knee, back and neck pain. Here’s what you need to know.

Covid-19 upended our lives and forced us to live a sedentary life. Many people were asked to work-from-home. In the beginning, working from home felt like a dream come true with no more travelling, no more burnouts and no more meetings. But with movement restriction, the work-from-home culture led to a multitude of health problems. Also Read - AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine not ready for approval in Europe: What about Covishield?

COVID-19 Induced Pain

The digital nature of our current lifestyle led to some serious health issues including joint, knee, back and neck pains. The Indian Spinal Injuries Centre (ISIC), set up by the Central government as a tertiary care hospital for spinal issues, said that it has witnessed a rise of 70 per cent of patients coming with autoimmune disorders like arthritis and new patients of knee, neck, back and joints pain amid the pandemic, reported IANS. Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: Cases in India surge to 10,224,303 while death toll reaches 1,48,153

“Poor ergonomics and sitting on laptops all day have resulted in back issues for many professionals. Their joints, as well as muscles and tendons around them, have stiffened due to following a sedentary lifestyle,” Dr Maninder Shah Singh, Senior Consultant, Chief Foot & Ankle Services at ISIC, told IANS. Also Read - Covaxin, India’s first COVID-19 vaccine, is effective against new variant, says Bharat Biotech

He added that more cases involving young patients who complained of the cervical spine area. According to the doctor, the main reason was the excess use of mobile phones and other gadgets.

People between the ages of 25 and 40 experienced these problems. Children between the age group of 14 and 22 also faced nagging back and neck pain. Many even showed signs of depression due to less social interaction.

How Can You Mitigate The Risk?

If you too have been facing the same issues, it is essential to take necessary tips to alleviate the pain. Changing only a few habits can help mitigate the risk.

Do some strength training to get rid of the pain

Increase the intake of calcium and vitamin D

Maintain a good posture as bad posture puts strain and stress on your body

Do not slouch when sitting on your desk, especially if you sit for more than 8 hours

Smoking is a problem that induces many health problems including pains. Avoid smoking to avoid such health issues

Whether you are standing, sitting or lying down, you must relieve the strain by stretching

Try to take a few movements to move around every one to two hours during the workday

Takeaway

Lack of movement due to work from home has led to many health problems including knee, back, neck and joint pain. It can even lead to conditions like arthritis. But you can alleviate the risk by making some lifestyle changes like exercising regularly, eating the right foods, getting enough vitamin D, maintaining good posture, stretching, etc. These lifestyle changes will also help boost your immunity, which is a must to combat COVID-19.