Pancreatic Cancer Cure: Scientists Cure Pancreatic Cancer In Mice Without Major Side Effects | Key Findings

Pancreatic Cancer Cure: Scientists Cure Pancreatic Cancer In Mice Without Major Side Effects

In a potential breakthrough for pancreatic cancer treatment, scientists have found a way to wipe out tumours in laboratory mice.

Pancreatic Cancer Cure: In a major breakthrough, Spanish scientists have achieved pancreatic cancer tumour disappearance in mice using a triple combination therapy, paving the way for future clinical trials.

The study published in the journal PNAS (Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences) states that a group of scientists have managed to control the tumour in mice using a triple combination therapy. The most striking achievement is that this triple combination therapy did not cause any side effects. As per the scientists, currently, drugs for pancreatic cancer lose effectiveness within months because the tumour becomes resistant. However, their recent findings will turn around the entire pancreatic cancer threat.

"These studies open a path to designing new combination therapies that can improve survival for patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma [the most common pancreatic cancer]. These results point the way for developing new clinical trials," the study authors stated.

Led by Mariano Barbacid, the head of the experimental oncology group at the Spanish National Cancer Research Centre (CNIO), the scientists combined an experimental drug, already approved for lung cancer, with a protein degrader, resulting in tumours disappearing without significant side effects in three different animal models.

What Is Pancreatic Cancer?

Cancer, the deadly health condition wherein the body's cells start mutating faster and uncontrollably, leading to the formation of tumour. While benign tumours are not dangerous, malignant tumours are the ones that can lead to cancer.

Pancreatic cancer is a highly aggressive, often asymptomatic, early-stage disease where cells in the pancreas, an organ behind the stomach, divide uncontrollably, forming tumors. It is difficult to detect early, with symptoms like jaundice, abdominal pain, and weight loss appearing only in advanced stages. Treatment, often for Stage III or IV, includes surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation.

According to the CDC, pancreatic cancer doesn't show visible signs untill it reaches the end stage. "Although, it' remains asymptomatic till cancer spread to other body part, however, some of the most common symptoms include jaundice (yellowing skin/eyes), abdominal pain (often radiating to the back), unexplained weight loss, nausea, fatigue, and new-onset diabetes".

