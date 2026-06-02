Pancreatic cancer breakthrough: New daily pill nearly doubles survival time in advanced patients

A promising new pancreatic cancer treatment pill has shown remarkable results, helping advanced patients live significantly longer after standard therapies stop working.

Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : June 2, 2026 3:41 PM IST

Pancreatic cancer (Image AI Generated)

A major breakthrough in pancreatic cancer treatment is giving new hope to patients and doctors around the world. A new experimental drug called daraxonrasib is able to nearly double the survival time of patients who have advanced pancreatic cancer and no longer benefited from previous treatments, researchers have found.

The results are presented at the 2026 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) and will be published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The findings are among the biggest breakthroughs in the past decades in the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

Pancreatic cancer

The breakthrough is based on the Phase 3 RASolute 302 trial with approximately 500 patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), the most prevalent form of pancreatic cancer. Cancer had been treated before, but had recurred in all participants.

The patients were randomly divided into two groups, daraxonrasib and standard second-line chemotherapy. The outcome was amazing. The median survival time for those taking daraxonrasib was 13.2 months compared with 6.6 months to 6.7 months for those on chemotherapy. This resulted in an almost double of overall survival.

The researchers also determined that those who received daraxonrasib had a longer time without cancer worsening.

Why pancreatic cancer is so challenging?

Pancreatic cancer is a very serious form of cancer. It may take several days for symptoms to develop after the disease has spread to other parts of the body, according to the World Health Organization. The symptoms are belly pain, weight loss, jaundice, gastrointestinal symptoms, and back pain.

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Requiring treatment at an advance stage, the disease is often diagnosed at a late stage and survival rate is low. Chemotherapy has had limited benefit in improving survival for those with metastatic pancreatic cancer for many years now.

How daraxonrasib works?

Daraxonrasib is a new class of drugs called RAS(ON) inhibitors. These drugs act on RAS proteins that are involved in the growth and survival of cancer cells.

The KRAS gene is one of the most critical cancer driving mutations that is seen in more than 90% of pancreatic cancers. For more than 40 years, scientists have attempted to successfully target KRAS - which they have called "undruggable" due to its challenges.

The strong results might be because daraxonrasib acts against a wider spectrum of ras cancer compared to the previous ones which were directed towards specific ras mutations.

Fewer severe side effects

The good news was that the drug seemed to be safe. Side effects of rash, diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, vomiting and inflammation of the mouth occurred, but were mostly manageable. More severe treatment-related side effects happened less frequently than with chemotherapy and fewer patients had to discontinue therapy as a result of side effects.

That's particularly important for individuals already on the journey of facing similar physical and emotional strains of the journey of being in the latter stage of cancers.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. Patients should consult their oncologist or healthcare provider before making any treatment decisions, as daraxonrasib is an investigational drug and may not be suitable for everyone.