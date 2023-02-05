Pakistan's Former President Pervez Musharraf Dies At 79 After Prolonged Illness

Pervez Musharraf Dies:

Former Pakistan President, Pervez Musharraf breathed his last on Sunday (05-02-2023), at the American Hospital in UAE's Dubai after spending years in self-imposed exile. He was 79. The ex-Pakistani ruler who masterminded Kargil war had been undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dubai for quite a long time. He was shifted to the Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology (AFIC) in Rawalpindi earlier.

Last year, in June, Musharraf's family clarified that the former president of Pakistan had been hospitalised for three weeks due to a rare health condition called amyloidosis.

Pervez Musharraf Was Diagnosed With a Rare Disease

According to the reports, Musharraf's organs were malfunctioning because of an ailment called amyloidosis. What is this condition? Amyloidosis is a disease that primarily affects connective tissues and organs, hindering the normal functioning of the body. It is a rare disease that is caused by a build-up of an abnormal protein called amyloid in organs and tissues throughout the body.

A tweet by Pervez Musharraf's official account read, "Has been hospitalized for the last 3 weeks due to a complication of his ailment (Amyloidosis). Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning."

Message from Family: He is not on the ventilator. Has been hospitalized for the last 3 weeks due to a complication of his ailment (Amyloidosis). Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living. pic.twitter.com/xuFIdhFOnc Pervez Musharraf (@P_Musharraf) June 10, 2022

On June 10, the former Pakistan president's family took to Twitter to issue an official statement and said that the former army chief is at a stage where "recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning". "He is not on the ventilator. Has been hospitalized for the last 3 weeks due to a complication of his ailment (Amyloidosis). Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living," the family said.

