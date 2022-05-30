Monkeypox: Pakistan Announces High Alert Against The Virus

High alert in Pakistan regarding monkeypox. Not a single case has been found in the country yet.

The Government of Pakistan on Monday issued special instructions to all national and provincial health authorities to be on high alert concerning monkeypox. As per a report by Radio Pakistan, the Ministry of National Health Services is closely monitoring the situation and has rubbished the information circulating on social media about monkeypox cases in the country, Dawn news reported.

Health Minister On Monkeypox

Last week, Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel said that the government had placed orders for testing kits to test the viral disease. "We have ordered the kits for testing and they will arrive soon. The guards posted at the entry points have also been alerted," he said. However, till now, there has been not a single case of monkeypox here.

National Institute Of Health

According to the NIH (National Institute of Health) report, no case of monkeypox has been reported in the country so far. Earlier, the National Institute of Health had also clarified that the reports of the spread of the disease in the country on social media were false. However, it had called on national and provincial health officials to be on alert for any suspected cases. According to a warning issued by the NIH, monkeypox is a rare viral zoonotic disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus.

Monkeypox: First Case

Let us tell you that monkeypox was seen in a young man who came to Britain from Nigeria for the first time. After this, more than 100 cases have been confirmed in Europe so far. More than 15 cases have been established in the UK so far. Cases have also been found in Spain, Belgium, Portugal, and France. Along with these, people have also been impacted in Australia and North America. Nevertheless, the reason for this is yet unclear.

The monkeypox virus is transferred from animals to humans and has signs identical to smallpox. Hence, several animal species have been considered responsible for the monkeypox virus.

