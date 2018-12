A new research conducted jointly by the researchers at the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Sun Yat-sen University has developed a painless method to evaluate tumor progression using medical imaging.

According to the previous studies, identifying the biological characteristics may contribute to better treatment and may increase survival rates. Initially, doctors were using a traditional, painful and costly method to get tumor tissue.

However, the new computer model will make assessments based on tumor tissue characteristics captured by a medical imaging technique. During the study, 345 patients with rectal tumor cells who underwent MP-MRI, from June 2013 to October 2016, participated.

After that, the scientists extracted thousands of imaging features from 197 patients through MP-MRI and selected five typical ones as bio-markers to show the characteristics of tumor cells, including how they grow and spread.

Further, with this biomarker, they built a model and fed it images of the other 148 patients, who had surgeries. This was done to evaluate tumor progression two weeks later after MP-MRI scanning. The study results published in the journal European Radiology showed that the evaluation results of the model are more than 60 percent similar with that of traditional methods, lead researcher Gao Xin, from the Suzhou Institute of Biomedical Engineering and Technology said.

According to the researchers, further data is needed to confirm the validity and reliability of the model. Moreover, the study team is also testing the model in patients with breast cancer, ovarian cancer, and brain tumors.