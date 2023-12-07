Painkiller Meftal Can Trigger Severe Adverse Reactions, Government Issues Alert

The Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC) on Thursday issued an alert regarding the use of a common painkiller, Meftal. In the warning statement, the officials stated that the pill has adverse reactions associated with its constituent, mefenamic acid. "Healthcare professionals, patients, and consumers are advised to closely monitor the possibility of the above adverse drug reactions (ADR) associated with the use of the above-suspected drug," the alert said.

Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC) issued a drug safety alert about Meftal painkiller, stating that its constituent, mefenamic acid, can cause adverse reactions pic.twitter.com/MHcfyoTLuI ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2023

The commission, in its alert, said that a preliminary analysis of adverse drug reactions from the Pharmacovigilance Programme of India (PvPI) database revealed DRESS syndrome. DRESS syndrome is a severe allergic reaction linked to certain medications, with symptoms such as skin rash, fever, and lymphadenopathy appearing between two and eight weeks after drug intake.

Meftal Painkiller

Meftal, a commonly used painkiller contains mefenamic acid, which is usually prescribed for various chronic conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, dysmenorrhoea, mild to moderate pain, inflammation, fever, and dental pain.

