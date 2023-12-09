Painkiller Meftal Can Trigger DRESS Syndrome: Why Has Government Issued a Safety Alert Against This Painkiller?

What Is So Dangerous About The Meftal Painkiller? Let's take a quick look.

On December 7, the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC) issued a drug safety alert about the commonly used painkiller Meftal, saying that its constituent, mefenamic acid, triggers severe allergic reactions like the DRESS syndrome, which affects your internal organs. This advisory has sparked concern and confusion among many who rely on this medication for instant pain relief.

The alert comes following a report on the preliminary analysis which was conducted on adverse drug reactions by the Pharmacovigilance Programme of India (PvPI). Let's decode what the government's advisory said, and understand why one should avoid popping it without consulting a doctor.

Meftal Painkiller: All You Need To Know About This Commonly Used Medicine

Meftal Spas is a commonly used drug against inflammation and chronic pain. It is an anti-inflammatory and non-steroidal drug which is manufactured by Blue Cross Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. This drug is only available in tablet form and cannot be bought by a customer without a bona fide prescription.

Coming to the composition part, the painkiller Meftal contains two active salts namely dicyclomine hydrochloride and mefenamic acid in 1:25 ratio.

What is this medicine used for? Meftal Spas is not just a painkiller, it is sometimes also prescribed alongside other medications for treating abdominal spasms of smooth muscles and menstrual pain and cramps.

Now, the question is, why the government is urging people to be conscious of using this drug? What is so dangerous about its constituents? Let's understand the advisory with facts.

Meftal Painkiller: What Has Government Written In The Advisory?

"Healthcare professionals, patients, and consumers are advised to closely monitor the possibility of the above adverse drug reactions (ADR) associated with the use of the above-suspected drug," the alert said.

What Are The Major Concerns About Meftal?

Here are the major health concerns related to the use of Meftal painkiller drug:

DRESS Syndrome Risk

In the alert advisory, the IPC stated that the use of this painkiller can trigger DRESS syndrome. This rare but severe allergic reaction can affect multiple organs, leading to complications.

The Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC) recommend consulting a doctor before using the drug to assess individual risks and ensure safe usage.

Other Potential Side Effects

Mefenamic acid, the active ingredient in Meftal, can also cause other side effects like stomach ulcers, gastrointestinal bleeding, and kidney problems, particularly with prolonged use.

What Should Patients Do?

Consult a Doctor: For all those individuals who are using Meftal, must consult with their doctor to discuss potential risks and explore alternative pain management options. Avoid Self-Medication: Never take this medicine without a doctor's advice, especially if you have pre-existing medical conditions or are taking other medications. While Meftal offers effective pain relief, it's crucial to prioritize individual safety and prioritize informed decisions regarding its usage.

So, the next time you think of popping this drug for pain relief, only do so after your doctor knows about it.