P T Usha’s Husband V Srinivasan Passes Away At 63 After Complaining Chest Pain: Understanding Cardiac Issues In Men

V Srinivasan Death News: Rajya Sabha MP and President of the Indian Olympic Association, PT Usha's husband, V Srinivasan, breathed his last on Friday. He was 63.

According to the reports, Srinivasan collapsed at his residence early this morning. Although he was rushed immediately to a nearby hospital, he could not be revived, the sources said.

Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of Shri V. Srinivasan ji, husband of Rajya Sabha MP & President of the Indian Olympic Association, @PTUshaOfficial ji. My heartfelt condolences to Usha ji & the bereaved family. Prayers for strength in this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/JW5O8362Gg Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) January 30, 2026

Such incidents are not isolated. Across India and globally, thousands of men experience fatal cardiac events every year despite having access to healthcare, information, and treatment options. The tragedy lies not only in the disease itself, but in how early warning signs are ignored, misread, or underestimated, especially by men. In this article, we take a close look at cardiac issues in men, especially above 60, and how common symptoms are often ignored or missed.

Chest Pain in Men: Is It Always a Sign of Heart Disease?

In recent years, the world has seen an uptick in heart-related death cases. Once the condition was limited only to older adults has now become a threat to millions across the world - irrespective of age and gender. But this silent epidemic has its origin from a few misunderstandings and complex theories of tracking the body's signs. While chest pain, and discomfort is a known indicators of heart issues, doctor's say that there is more than just cardiac issues that can cause this.

"While heart attacks and other cardiac conditions are a major concern, chest pain can have multiple causes, some of which are less serious yet still deserve attention. Understanding the potential reasons behind chest discomfort is critical to timely diagnosis and treatment," says Dr Nimrit Kaur, Senior Cardiologist, Apollo Hospitals, Kolkata.

Some of the most common causes of chest discomfort in men include:

Gastrointestinal Issues Musculoskeletal Problems Lung Conditions Stress and Anxiety

Cardiac Issues In Men: Understanding The Basics

While chest pain can be caused by several health issues, cardiac issue remains the top concern. According to the cardiologist, the most serious cause of chest pain is cardiovascular disease. Men are particularly at risk for conditions such as:

Coronary Artery Disease (CAD): One of the first concerns that can lead to chest pain are linked to coronary arteri diseases. These are mostly triggered by unusual blockage inside the arteries caused by high LDL levels - leading to an acute disturbance in blood supply, causing angina or heart attacks. Acute Myocardial Infarction (Heart Attack): Another condition that can cause chest pain is when the individual suffers from a sudden obstruction of blood flow, often presenting as severe chest tightness, shortness of breath, sweating, or nausea. Arrhythmias: Irregular heartbeats can sometimes cause palpitations, pressure, or sudden fainting. Heart Failure: Reduced pumping ability may produce chest discomfort along with fatigue and breathlessness.

