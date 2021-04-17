Earlier this month, the European Medicines Agency had suggested revising AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine’s labelling to include the clotting disorder as a “very rare” side effect of the vaccine. A study recently published in The New England Journal of Medicine also concluded that injection with AstraZeneca vaccine can result in a rare antibody reaction that can trigger blood clotting. Now, Australia’s medical regulator, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), has ruled the death of a 48-year-old woman due to blood clotting as a side effect of the AstraZeneca vaccine. The said vaccine is locally developed under the brand name ‘Covishield’ in India and administered to the eligible population in the country. Also Read - Rare antibody reaction found in people who got AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

According to news agency report, the woman from New South Wales' Central Coast developed blood clots four days after she received the AstraZeneca vaccine. She was admitted to hospital but succumbed to the condition earlier this week. The country's medical regulator confirmed on Friday evening that the clotting in her arteries and veins and her low platelet count was likely a side effect of the vaccine. The woman also had underlying health conditions including diabetes and "some atypical features," which complicated the investigation. With this Australia has confirmed three cases of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine from about 885,000 doses administered.

Benefits of AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh the risks

Acting on the advice of the TGA, the Australian government had recently restricted the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine for adults under the age of 50. However, the country's Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly urged people to get the vaccine, saying its benefits outweigh the risks. Some days back, Britain's Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency had also confirmed that 30 cases of blood clots associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine in the country, out of which seven died. But the medicines regulator urged people to continue to take the vaccine, stating that the risk is "very small." The World Health Organization (WHO) also see no reason to stop using AstraZeneca jabs.

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced on Friday that she has received her first dose of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. The announcement was made via government spokesman Steffen Seibert on Twitter. The vaccine is only recommended for people aged over 60 in Germany and younger people without an increased risk of blood clots can opt for it at doctors’ discretion. Angela Merkel is 66 years old, and thus she comes under the eligible group.

