Earlier this month the European Medicines Agency had suggested revising AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine’s labelling to include the clotting disorder as a “very rare” side effect of the vaccine. A study recently published in The New England Journal of Medicine also concluded that injection with AstraZeneca vaccine can result in a rare antibody reaction that can trigger blood clotting. Now Australia's medical regulator the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has ruled the death of a 48-year-old woman due to blood clotting as a side effect of the AstraZeneca vaccine. The said vaccine is locally developed under the brand name ‘Covishield’ in India