Oz Scientists Develop Coronavirus Vaccine For Animals, Trials On Pets Starting Soon

If you think your pet has COVID-19, talk to your veterinarian.

According to US CDC, Covid-19 can spread from people to animals during close contact, but the risk of animals spreading the virus to people is low.

The novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 mostly spreads from person to person, but it can spread from people to animals as well. Cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections in pets, including cats and dogs, have been reported from around the world. Most of these animals caught the virus form from an infected household, caretaker, or others who with COVID-19 who were in close contact. Worried about your furry friend? Here's the good news: Oz scientists have developed a coronavirus vaccine for animals that will soon be trialled on pets.

Nikolai Petrovsky, a professor at Flinders University, in collaboration with veterinarian Sam Kovac has adapted COVAX-19 for animals. COVAX-19, which has been developed by Petrovsky, has been administered to millions of people in Iran and it is awaiting human approval in Australia.

The vaccine will be administered to 25 pets, including Kovac's three dogs.

The scientist told News Corp Australia on Friday that as COVAX-19 is based on a human vaccine technology with more than 6 million doses have been safely administered, they are confident that it would also be very safe for pets.

Covid-19 infection in animals: Symptoms to watch out for

Just like humans, animals can catch Covid-19 via direct contact and handling by an infected human, Petrovsky said.

While some animals may just have a mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 infection, in severe cases, it can put them as risk of myocarditis, pericarditis, and respiratory failure, he added.

According to US CDC, pets infected with Covid-19 may or may not get sick, and most pets that have gotten sick only had mild illness and fully recovered. "Serious illness in pets is extremely rare," it said.

Pets sick with COVID-19 may have symptoms such as fever, coughing, difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, lethargy (unusual lack of energy or sluggishness), sneezing, sneezing, runny nose, eye discharge, vomiting and diarrhea.

According to US CDC, SARS -CoV-2 can spread from people to animals during close contact, but the risk of animals spreading COVID-19 to people is low. It advises people with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 to avoid contact with animals, including pets, livestock, and wildlife.

While it is not known yet if all animals can get infected with Covid-19. Cases of COVID-19 infections have been reported in domesticated animals, including pet cats, dogs, and ferrets; animals in zoos and sanctuaries, including big cats, otters, non-human primates, a binturong, a coatimundi, a fishing cat, and hyenas; mink on mink farms as well as wild white-tailed deer in several U.S. states.

Should you put masks on pets?

The US CDC warns against putting masks on pets as it says masks could harm the animal.

You should also avoid wiping or cleaning your pet with chemical disinfectants, alcohol, hydrogen peroxide, or other products, such as hand sanitizer, counter-cleaning wipes, or other industrial or surface cleaners.

"There is no evidence that the virus can spread to people from the skin, fur, or hair of pets," the health agency noted.

If you think your pet has COVID-19, talk to your veterinarian. But if you're a COVID-19 pateint and your pet becomes sick, avoid visiting the veterinary clinic yourself. Instead call your veterinarian for telemedicine consultations.