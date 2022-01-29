Oxford Researchers Deliberately Exposing People To Covid-19 To Help Develop Better Vaccines

Researchers at the Oxford University are conducting a human challenge trial to determine the level of immune response needed to stop people from becoming infected with the original strain of Covid-19.

Oxford University is seeking more volunteers to be deliberately exposed to Covid-19, as it speeds up efforts to help develop more efficient vaccines. The human challenge trial began in April 2021, and the first phase is still ongoing. The university is now looking for volunteers for the second phase.

While the first phase is focused on finding out how much of the virus is needed to trigger an infection, the next phase aims to determine the immune response needed to ward one off, the university said in a statement released on Tuesday.

The researchers are currently establishing the lowest dose of virus which, in approximately 50 per cent of people exposed to it, can take hold and start replicating but produce little or no symptoms. In the second phase of the study, they plan to infect all participants who have been previously naturally infected or vaccinated with this standardised dose of virus which was established in phase one.

The findings will help in developing a new vaccine that is more efficient and much quicker, the researchers noted in the statement. Helen McShane, Oxford University Professor of Vaccinology, is the study's chief investigator.

For the study, they would be using the original strain of the virus from Wuhan, China. The participants will be quarantined for a minimum of 17 days in a specially designed hospital suite under the care of the research team. Any who develop symptoms will be treated with the Regeneron monoclonal antibody treatment (known as Ronapreve), the researchers said.

The world's first Covid human challenge trial

Many human challenge trials have been conducted to develop treatments against many infectious diseases, but this is the first this method is used for Covid-19 research.

It is a carefully controlled study, where healthy volunteers are deliberately infected with a pathogen or bug to study the effects of that infection, explained Helen McShane, Professor of Vaccinology at the Department of Paediatrics, University of Oxford and Chief Investigator on the study.

With this trial, she said, they aim to find out "what level of immune response - antibodies and T cells - we need in our bodies to prevent infection when healthy people are exposed to the virus."

"This is the immune response we then need to induce with a new vaccine," she said.

With the emergence of new variants, we may need to keep refining the vaccines. "If we know what level of immune response, we need the vaccine to induce it will make future vaccine development much quicker and much more efficient," McShane noted.

Want to take part in the human challenge trial? Oxford researchers are looking for volunteers between 18-30 years old who are in excellent health. The participants should have already had Covid-19 or have received a vaccine against Covid.

