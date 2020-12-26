With preparations underway for a possible vaccine-rollout by January the Indian drug regulator is looking at the UK which sources believe may give its nod to the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine next week before deciding on giving emergency use authorisation to the Serum Institute that is manufacturing the shots here. Once the UK drug regulator gives its approval to the Oxford vaccine the expert committee on COVID-19 at the CDSCO will hold its meeting and thoroughly review the safety and immunogenicity data from the clinical evaluations conducted abroad and in India before granting any emergency authorisation for the vaccine here official sources said. Approval for COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin'