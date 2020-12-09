In a significant development the first full results from the interim analysis have confirmed that the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine has an acceptable safety profile and is efficacious against symptomatic the Coronavirus caused disease with only three out of 23745 participants experiencing serious adverse events. Earlier this week researchers from the University of Oxford and pharmaceutical major AstraZeneca presented a pooled analysis of phase 3 trials of their vaccine against COVID-19 across two different dose regimens which showed that the vaccine is safe and has an average efficacy of 70.4 per cent. PHASE-3 DATA OF THE STUDY The university said the