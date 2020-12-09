More than 200 vaccine candidates are in development around the world and some are in Phase III clinical trials – the final step before a vaccine is approved. A few have filed for emergency use authorization but until yesterday (8th September) none of the drugmakers had published the final-stage trial results in any scientific journal. On Tuesday Oxford University and AstraZeneca which are collaborating on a COVID-19 vaccine published the results of their final-stage clinical trial in The Lancet. They are the first COVID-19 vaccine makers to have their trial efficacy results confirmed in a scientific paper the Lancet said.