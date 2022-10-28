Overheated Warmer Kills Two Newborns In Rajasthan Hospital

The Hospital superintendent has reportedly said that the mother of one of the children had come to feed the baby at night and there is a possibility of she accidentally disturbed the sensor of the warmer that caused it to overheat.

Reportedly, the baby girl was underweight and was admitted to the NICU on October 5. While the girl was 21-day old, the boy was just 10-day old. As per reports, both had sustained burns due to overheating.

In an incident, two newborns died at a Rajasthan hospital after reportedly being kept in a warmer. The alleged cause of death is overheating warmer which could have killed the infants. The incident happened in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of a government hospital in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district.

The incident occurred in the Mother and Child Hospital of the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital where the baby girl was kept in the warmer on Tuesday night and passed away in the early hours of Wednesday. This was followed by the death of the baby boy on Thursday.

The deaths sparked protests over the negligence of medical staff. Reportedly, action has been taken against two contractual employees and an inquiry committee has been set up.

"Accidental tampering by mother"

Why are newborns kept in warmers?

Newborns and babies are not able to regulate their body temperature as effectively as adults. So when the temperature of a baby goes down, it has to be regulated. Also, low body temperature poses a danger to a baby's health, especially those who are born premature or underweight. A baby whose body temperature is falling might develop blue lips and fingers, might seem lethargic or sick and can feel cold when touched. A newborn baby is usually wet from the amniotic fluid and can easily become cold. Drying the baby using warm blankets, or heat lamps or placing them in incubators is a common practice to prevent heat loss.

