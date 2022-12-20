live

Overburdened Crematoriums, Millions of Deaths In Upcoming Days: China Faces Worst COVID Crisis

Overburdened Crematoriums, Millions of Deaths In Upcoming Days: China Faces Worst COVID Crisis

The Epidemiologist has predicted that more than 60% of China and around 10% of the world's population are likely going to get infected over the next 90 days.

"China could see nearly a million deaths in the upcoming days", Epidemiologists predicted after the country saw a big jump in the daily COVID-19 cases. China is currently back in the grip of another wave of the deadly SARS-CoV-2 causing COVID-19 virus infection. In the last couple of weeks, the country has seen a massive surge in the hospitalisation rate. Data shows that China is witnessing almost 10,000 new cases of the COVID virus on a daily basis.

The Epidemiologist has predicted that more than 60 per cent of China and around 10 per cent of the world's population are likely going to get infected over the next 90 days with deaths likely in the millions.

This comes after some Chinese cities refused to follow the strict 'Zero-COVID' policy. According to the officials, the situation has worsened to the level where it has become difficult for the authorities to track the cases. Scroll down to know more about the COVID surge in China and what it means for the other countries that are also at risk of a winter COVID wave.

LIVE UPDATES