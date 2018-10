A new study claims, over-supplementing Vitamin A in your diet may decrease bone thickness, leading to weak and fracture-prone bones. Vitamin A found in meat, dairy products and vegetables, is an essential source that is important for growth, vision, immunity and organ function. According to the IANS report, the findings showed that mice which were given lower doses of Vitamin A, equivalent to 4.5-13 times the recommended daily allowance (RDA) in humans, showed thinning of their bones in just eight days.

Ulf Lerner, Professor from Sahlgrenska Academy at the University of Gothenburg in Sweden reportedly said that overconsumption of Vitamin A may be an increasing problem as many more people now take vitamin supplements. An overdose of Vitamin A could be increasing the risk of bone weakening disorders in humans, however, more studies are needed to investigate this. He also said that in the majority of cases, a balanced diet is perfectly sufficient to maintain the body’s nutritional needs for Vitamin A.

Previous studies on mice have shown that short-term overdosing of Vitamin A, at the equivalent of 13-142 times the RDA in people, results in decreased bone thickness and an increased fracture risk after just one or two weeks. However, over a short period of time, these studies were performed with very high doses of Vitamin A.

Lerner also said that in their study they have shown that much lower concentrations of Vitamin A, a range more relevant for humans, still decreases rodent bone thickness and strength. However, the researchers suggested that people should be cautious of over-supplementing Vitamin A in their diets.