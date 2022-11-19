Over One Million People Die Each Year Due To Bacterial Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR): WHO

This year, World Antimicrobial Awareness Week is celebrated with the theme "Preventing Antimicrobial Resistance Together".

The rising antimicrobial resistance, resulting from overuse and misuse of antibiotics and other antimicrobials, is posing a serious threat to humans, animals, plants, ecosystems and livelihoods. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH), have joined hands to address this global issue.

The Quadripartite has launched a new platform to tackle antimicrobial resistance, and it's called Antimicrobial Resistance Multi-Stakeholder Partnership Platform. WHO announced the launch of the new platform in a statement released on Friday.

In its statement, WHO revealed that bacterial antimicrobial resistance (AMR) causes an estimated 1.3 million deaths worldwide die each year. It cautioned that the number could rise dramatically, if no action is taken to counter the growing threat, especially in low-income countries.

Understand antimicrobial resistance and how we can fight it

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) occurs when pathogens like bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites develop the ability to survive the antimicrobial agents designed to eliminate them. As these drugs become ineffective, it becomes difficult or impossible to treat infections, leading to increased risk of disease spread, severe illness and death.

The new Antimicrobial Resistance Multi-Stakeholder Partnership Platform aims to bring together voices from all areas, sectors and perspectives and improve coordination among stakeholders to address the growing threats and impacts of antimicrobial resistance.

FAO Director-General QU Dongyu stated that countries around the world need to come together to prevent drug-resistant diseases and reduce its implications.

UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen pointed out that climate crisis and antimicrobial resistance are two of the greatest and most complex threats facing the world now.

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus believes that the new platform will help to drive global coordination for a more strategic, resource efficient and sustainable collective response to AMR.

WOAH Director General Monique Eloit stated that world can get ahead of AMR with the right partnerships and collaborative models., and "the time to act is now"

World Antimicrobial Awareness Week is celebrated from 18 to 24 November every year to increase public awareness about AMR. This year, it is celebrated with the theme "Preventing Antimicrobial Resistance Together".

