Over 80 Institutions Get Funding From ICMR For Research On Covid-19

The studies are being carried out to garner a better understanding of the novel coronavirus, said Dr Samiran Panda, Additional Director General, ICMR.

The novel coronavirus, the virus which causes Covid-19, continues to evolve and baffle scientists around the world. It's been two years since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the global spread of COVID-19 as a pandemic, but there is still not enough knowledge on the various aspects of the virus, including its transmission dynamics, immunological response to natural infection and vaccines.

To garner a better understanding of the virus that brought the world to a standstill, the Indian Council of Medical Research has accepted proposals from over 80 institutions for conducting evidence-based scientific research on Covid-19.

The studies are being carried out to answer the most pressing research questions in clinical research, diagnostics and biomarkers, epidemiology and surveillance and operations research, said Dr Samiran Panda, Additional Director General, ICMR.

These long-term projects will help policymakers formulate health-related policies, specifically for the management of Covid-19 in India, he added.

Topics of research

According to Dr Panda, ICMR is funding the research projects, which are being carried out at 83 premier medical colleges, hospitals and medical research organizations across the country. These include All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), Dr BR Ambedkar Institute of Medical Sciences, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (Chandigarh), and ICMR-National Institute for Implementation Research on Non-Communicable Diseases and University of Delhi.

Among other things, researchers would study the psychological and behavioural changes among school-going adolescents and older people, and temporal association of sleep apnea -- a potentially serious sleep disorder -- on covid-19 survivors.

A 12-month follow-up study will evaluate the pulmonary sequelae -- the aftereffect of a disease -- in patients who have recovered from severe Covid-19 infection, and risk factor of chronic sequelae and genetic assessment.

Other topics of research include Covid-19 vaccine acceptance and uptake in tribal, rural and urban community, risk factor on diabetic patients after covid-19, and building pandemic resilience on Covid-19 in rural community and effectiveness of covid-19 vaccine.

Dr Lokesh Sharma, scientist at ICMR, stated that the results of these long-term studies will help in formulating policy framework in line with the emerging global evidence, as well as take necessary action in future in the interest of public health.

ICMR had received around 2,800 proposals from independent researchers and accepted the proposals from 83 institutions.