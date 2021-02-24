Amid a sharp spike in COVID-19 active cases in India, a senior and renowned scientist said that there are over 24,000 mutations and more than 7,000 coronavirus variants in the country of which some could pose a serious risk. Also Read - Alert sounded in India: 2 COVID-19 variants found in Maharashtra, Kerala, T'gana, says Centre

According to Rakesh Mishra, Director of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research – Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, among the many variants, the one which is spreading the most and considered to be more infectious is N440K. Reports suggest that this particular variant is mostly causing havoc in the southern states. Also Read - Ozone therapy may help build immunity and fight COVID-19: Experts

Two Highly Infectious COVID-19 mutant strains– N440K and E484Q Confirmed In India

Meantime, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday confirmed detection of two new variants of the novel coronavirus, other than the Brazilian, UK, and South African, in at least three Indian states. Also Read - New COVID-19 variants suspected in Delhi, Lt Governor directs genome sequencing testing

The variants, AN440K and E484Q have been found circulating in a few districts of Maharashtra, Kerala, and Telangana, it said. The ministry’s confirmation comes against the backdrop of Maharashtra and Kerala reporting an upsurge in Covid-19 cases, and both states accounting for more than 75% of an overall active caseload of the country, as of Tuesday.

“The genome sequencing of positive patients has confirmed two variants which are detected in a larger number other than the one dominating in the country. They are found circulating in Maharashtra, Kerala, and Telangana,” Dr V.K. Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog and head, National Task Force on Covid-19, said.

Now, the question is – where are these mutants coming from? How do they evolve to form another COVID-19 variant? Let’s understand it.

How COVID-19 Variants Have Evolved Over Time

The CCMB alone has done an exhaustive analysis of over 5,000 coronavirus variants in India and how they have evolved over the course of the pandemic.

A team of the CCMB scientists also published a paper on their findings – “SARS-CoV-2 genomics: An Indian perspective on sequencing viral variants”.

“There are more than 7,000 coronavirus mutations in the country,” said Mishra, who is also one of the co-authors of the paper.

Every Coronavirus Mutation Becomes A Variant

The Hyderabad-based Institute has been studying the evolution of the virus, its mutations, and strains ever since the pandemic hit the country.

Mishra, however, added that not every mutation becomes a variant.

He added that it is necessary to step up sequencing.

“India has so far not been sequencing SARSCoV-2 isolates to full capacity, having deposited only about 6,400 genomes of the over 10.4 million recorded cases (0.06 per cent).

“Exploiting advances in genomic epidemiology by monitoring and increasing sequencing efforts following local spikes will go a long way in staying on top of mutations of concern while their biology and effects are studied in greater detail,” the paper said.

After the evolution of the UK and Brazilian strains of coronavirus which are found to be more transmissible, the Indian government stepped up sequencing the genomes.

An Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia (INSACOG) comprising 10 institutes was also formed for this purpose. The CCMB is a part of the consortium.

South African COVID-19 Variant Cases On Rise

Meanwhile, the ministry said that the count of people infected from the South African variant has risen to six, against four last week. However, the number of patients infected by the UK and Brazil variants has not changed in the duration. The tally of patients infected from imported variants of novel coronavirus has reached 194 in the country.

Last week, the Indian Council of Medical Research found as many as 192 cases of Covid-19 affected by the new variants of mutated SARS-CoV-2 in the last two months including four from the variant that emerged in South Africa and one from Brazil variant of the virus. The remaining 187 were found infected by the UK variant.

Meanwhile, the ministry did not specify the states that reported cases with these foreign variants. While the UK variant is known to spread faster, the South African one is associated with high severity of the disease.

The ministry said that the situation is being constantly monitored. “As further scientific evidence emerges, it shall be duly shared,” it added.