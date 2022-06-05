More Than 700 Cases Of Monkeypox Reported Worldwide: CDC

Monkeypox Cases In France: 51 Infected, Government Appeals To Take Vaccination

Monkeypox cases worldwide: Monkeypox is spreading rapidly in the world. Slowly now, this disease is starting to scare people like the coronavirus. In fact, on Friday, French health officials said that 51 cases of monkeypox had been reported in the country so far. At the same time, 33 new cases were registered here on Wednesday. According to a local public health agency, all patients with monkeypox are male. However, only one patient needed to be admitted to the hospital.

More Than 700 Cases So Far

While giving information on Friday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (US CDCP) said that so far, more than 700 cases of monkeypox have been reported in the world. There have been 21 cases reported in the United States. However, the biggest relief of all this is that the mortality rate from the monkeypox virus is generally meagre, and no death has been reported from this disease in any country so far.

Monkeypox Vaccine

Cases of monkeypox are increasing rapidly in different countries all over the world. According to a report, people in France are encouraged to take the monkeypox vaccine. French Health Minister Brigitte Bourguignon said that health officials did not expect that such numbers of monkeypox patients would appear so soon. The French government has also advised health workers who contact monkeypox patients to get vaccinated.

Beware Of These Symptoms

Precaution is essential to avoid monkeypox. The patient who is exposed to this virus first has a fever. After this, there may be a rash like smallpox on his body. There may also be swelling of the lymph node. The good thing is that monkeypox is different from diseases like smallpox, measles, and scabies. Usually, the symptoms of this disease are- fever, headache, back pain, muscle pain, weakness, and swollen lymph nodes. The fever usually lasts for 1 to 3 days in patients exposed to monkeypox.