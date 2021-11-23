Over 5Lakh COVID-19 Deaths By March Next Year: WHO Sounds Alert Amid New Wave In Europe

In an interview with a leading news organization, WHO's Europe director, Dr. Hans Kluge said, "COVID-19 has become once again the number one cause of mortality in our region."

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a fresh warning amid a huge surge in COVID-19 cases in Europe as the continent battles a fresh wave of infections. Speaking to a leading news organisation, WHO's Europe director, Dr. Hans Kluge said that looking at the surge they are expecting 500,000 more deaths by March. According to the experts, several factors can contribute to this spike in the cases across Europe, which includes the winter season, vaccine hesitancy leading to insufficient vaccine coverage, and increasing cases of transmissible Delta variant which is now the dominant strain of coronavirus globally. The fresh warning comes as several nations report record-high infection rates (including breakthrough cases) and introduce full and partial lockdowns.

In an interview with the BBC, Kluge said, "COVID-19 has become once again the number one cause of mortality in our region." He further added that the population already knows what needs to be done at the moment to contain the virus transmission in the region. As Europe continues to record spike in daily cases in a new wave of COVID-19, experts have said that only wearing masks and getting vaccinated can help.

Restrictions Re-Imposed In Several Parts of Europe

Looking at the current trend of the COVID-19 graph, Austria last week became the first European country to announce that COVID-19 vaccination would become a legal requirement. Several other restrictions were also re-imposed in parts of Europe, following which a massive protest erupted on the streets on Monday. According to the reports, an estimated 35,000 people gathered in central Brussels on Sunday to protest against the reinforced measures, which include the mandatory use of the 'COVID Safe Ticket' (CST) and the obligation to wear face masks in areas where a CST is required.

To Contain the Delta variant spread, several safety restrictions have also been imposed for the unvaccinated people in Germany. People have been banned from restaurants and other places. Similar restrictions have been imposed in Czech Republic and Slovakia.

New Wave of COVID-19: What Is Needed To Be Done?

With the onset of the winter season in the Northern Hemisphere, the European Union (EU), Europe is currently facing a new wave in various parts. Seeing the sudden spike, experts have suggested that wearing masks, hand-washing and ventilation are crucial non-pharmaceutical measures that must continue in order to fight COVID-19, and "it remains extremely important that everyone in the region must follow the non-pharmaceutical interventions.

