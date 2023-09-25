Over 50 Million People Will Die: Experts Warn of Another Pandemic, Could Be Deadlier Than COVID-19

Another pandemic, potentially worse than COVID-19, could be on the horizon. Read on to know more.

The year 2021 saw the emergence of the deadliest virus attack in the history of mankind - SARS-CoV2 causing COVID-19. The virus spread was so devastating and quick, that the World Health Organisation (WHO) designated it as a pandemic. The name 'pandemic' is given to only those virus attacks that are capable of causing worldwide health devastations. The COVID-19 virus not only carries the ability to spread faster among humans but also has the power to mutate faster than any other virus that nature has ever witnessed.

The picture from the pages of the year 2021 looks so deadly that all that one can see is overflowing hospital beds, people gasping for oxygen, overburdened healthcare workers, etc. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused immense suffering and loss, both in terms of human life and economic well-being. The world is still reeling from the impact of the pandemic, and many people are still recovering from the trauma they have experienced.

Experts Warn Next Pandemic Could Be Devastating

Despite the ongoing challenges, experts are already sounding the alarm about another pandemic. They warn that the next pandemic could be even more deadly and disruptive than COVID-19. Yes, you read that right! In a recent report, UK officials have said that the country's healthcare professionals are now gearing up for a potential new pandemic known as "Disease X."

As per the reports, the experts have cautioned that this new virus could have a similar impact to the devastating Spanish Flu of 1918-1920. Let's dig in more to understand what experts are predicting about "Disease X".

Disease X: What You Need To Know In 10 Points

Concerns regarding "Disease X," a term created by the World Health Organisation, are being raised by medical professionals. They issued a warning that this upcoming pandemic could cause 20 times as many fatalities as the coronavirus.

The WHO first used the term "Disease X" in 2018, a year before the Covid-19 epidemic wreaked havoc on the globe. It is one of the "Priority Diseases" on the WHO's "Blue Print List" that could start the next deadly pandemic, along with Ebola, SARS, and Zika. Kate Bingham, who served as the chair of the UK's Vaccine Taskforce from May to December 2020, stated that as per the statistics, Disease X is expected to hit the world soon, and it can be considerably more perilous than COVID-19. As per experts, Disease X could potentially result in up to 50 million fatalities. In order to stay safe, experts said that the world will have to prepare for mass vaccination drives and deliver the doses in record time. Experts feel that only vaccination can prevent the widespread of the virus. Experts have warned that Disease X could come from any of the thousands of viruses that are currently mutating in nature. All these virus mutations have the potential to evolve into pandemics. Speaking to Daily Mail, experts said, "In a sense, we got lucky with COVID-19, despite the fact that it caused 20 million or more deaths across the world. The point is that the vast majority of people infected with the virus managed to recover. Imagine Disease X is as infectious as measles with the fatality rate of Ebola [67%]. Somewhere in the world, it's replicating, and sooner or later, somebody will start feeling sick." Experts have also emphasized that the continual destruction of millions of acres of natural habitat each year is contributing to this increase. Disease X could be more fatal and spread even faster than what we saw with the COVID-19 virus. Are there any vaccines that can save one from Disease X? Experts said that for Disease X, there are currently no approved vaccines available. According to some public health professionals, the next Disease X will be zoonotic, meaning it would start in domestic or wild animals before spreading to infect people, like Ebola, HIV/AIDS, and COVID-19.

