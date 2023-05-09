Over 3.2 Million People Died In The US In 2022: Four Leading Causes Of Death Revealed

In 2022, COVID-19 led to 244,986 deaths in the US.

In 2022, COVID-19 was the fourth leading cause of death in the United States. Know the top three causes of death.

The United States registered more than 3.2 million deaths from all causes in 2022, according to the provisional mortality data released by the National Center for Health Statistics' (NCHS) National Vital Statistics System (NVSS). The annual mortality statistics are based on the U.S. death certificate data.

As per the report, approximately 3,273,705 deaths occurred in the United States in 2022. The death rates decreased by 5.3 per cent compared to the previous year, from 879.7 per 100,000 persons in 2021 to 832.8 in 2022.

In terms of age, highest overall death rates were recorded among persons who were aged 85 years and above. More men died in 2022 than women in the US. In terms of race and ethnicity, more deaths occurred among non-Hispanic American Indian or Alaska Native and non-Hispanic Black or African American (Black).

The four leading causes of death in 2022

According to the NHCH annual mortality report, heart disease, cancer, unintentional injuries, and COVID-19 were the four leading causes of death in 2022.

During January December 2022, heart disease caused 699,659 deaths in the US, while cancer killed 607,790 people, and 218,064 deaths occurred due to unintentional injury.

COVID-19 was ranked as the fourth leading cause of death in the US in 2022, leading to an estimated 244,986 deaths in 2022 (7.5 per cent of the overall deaths) as an underlying or contributing cause of death. It was the underlying cause for 186,702 (approximately 76 per cent) COVID-19 associated deaths in 2022.

In 2022, the death rate due to the contagious viral disease was reported to be 61.3 deaths per 100,000, a decrease of 47 per cent from the previous year. There were 462,193 COVID-19 associated deaths (115.6 per 100,000) in 2021.

Higher COVID-19 associated death rate was reported among males (76.3) compared with that among females (49.8).

More people died due to heart disease and cancer in the United States in 2022 compared with 2021. However, deaths associated with COVID-19 decreased in 2022. COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death in 2021.

Unintentional injury replaced COVID-19 as the third leading cause of death in the US in 2022, largely driven by drug overdose deaths.

