Andhra Pradesh’s Eluru town is reportedly hit by another mystery disease amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. As many as 227 people were hospitalised since Saturday night with symptoms resembling epilepsy, according to an IANS report. Also Read - Epileptic seizures: Risk factors surrounding the condition

The affected people, including 46 children and 76 women, complained of sudden collapses, frothing at mouth and shivering. Around 70 of them were discharged on Sunday morning after their condition improved. Five people were shifted to government hospital in Vijayawada for better treatment. Also Read - Yes, seizures may be predicted in people with epilepsy

Meanwhile, a team of medical and health experts was rushed to Eluru town on Sunday to take stock of the situation there. Also Read - 32 mysterious deaths, including 10 newborn babies in 24 hrs; Bangladesh launching ministry level probe

The cases were reported from different areas in Eluru town of West Godavari district, the new agency reported quoting officials. Majority of the affected people were elderly and children.

Situation under control, no need for any panic: Deputy CM

Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Alla Krishna Srinivas alias Nani spoke to reporters after a visit to Government Hospital in Eluru. He said that the situation is under control, all of them are stable and there is no danger to their lives.

The affected people are also being treated in private hospitals, and medical help is being provided to all the needy. Medical camps are being setup to provide treatment to the patients and door-to-door survey is on to monitor the health condition of the people – the Minister added.

No viral infections were detected in blood samples of the patients, all the patients also tested negative for Covid-19.

While medical and health experts are trying to ascertain the cause of sickness, 150 beds in Eluru and 50 beds in Vijayawada have been kept ready for any emergency, the Health Minister said.

The government is taking all necessary steps and there is no need for any panic, he assured people of the state.