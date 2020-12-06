Andhra Pradesh's Eluru town is reportedly hit by another mystery disease amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. As many as 227 people were hospitalised since Saturday night with symptoms resembling epilepsy according to an IANS report. The affected people including 46 children and 76 women complained of sudden collapses frothing at mouth and shivering. Around 70 of them were discharged on Sunday morning after their condition improved. Five people were shifted to government hospital in Vijayawada for better treatment. Meanwhile a team of medical and health experts was rushed to Eluru town on Sunday to take stock of the situation there. The