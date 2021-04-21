Delhi on Tuesday reported 28395 new COVID-19 cases the highest single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic last year while the test positivity rate rose to 32.82 per cent according to the health bulletin issued by the Delhi government. As of now Delhi has as many as 85575 active cases of which 40124 are in home isolation. The single-day death toll in Delhi had breached the three-figure mark for the first time in 2021 on April 14 (104) after reporting 81 deaths the day before. Since then the death toll has been steadily increasing shattering all previous records. According