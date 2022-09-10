live

Over 1,000 Monkeypox Cases Reported In Canada, Four COVID-19 Deaths in India’s Capital City

Monkeypox cases seem to be decreasing worldwide, as well as the COVID-19 infections. Check the latest updates on health news from here.

Till Friday, Canada has reported 1,321 confirmed cases of monkeypox, including 37 hospitalisations. According to the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), maximum cases are from Ontario (631 cases) and Quebec (505 cases).

The U.S. has the highest number of Monkeypox cases (more than 20,700 cases) in the world. Most cases are reported from California, Texas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois and New York, revealed the CDC's data.

Other most affected countries include Spain, Brazil, France, Germany, the U.K., Peru, the Netherlands and Colombia.

Meanwhile, India's capital city Delhi reported four more deaths due to COVID-19 on Friday. During the same period, the city reported 123 new Covid cases, a slight decline from the previous day (182 ), according to a government health bulletin.

Delhi's Covid positivity rate has come down to 1.06 per cent, with 788 active cases reported currently in the city.

