Over 100 Million Living With Diabetes In India - Could Nighttime Urination And Fatigue Be The First Fatal Signs?

Reaching your 40s often leads to a change in energy, metabolism and overall health, but some symptoms may signal more than just getting older. Type 2 diabetes is becoming more prevalent after the age of 40, starting from mild symptoms that can be overlooked easily. Understanding these symptoms on time and practising some precautionary measures are important for effective diagnosis and management before it becomes a chronic disease. Diabetes doesn't always come with big, visible signs; it always provides your body with small hints, and being aware now could prevent problems later.

Diabetes Symptoms In Your 40s: Subtle Clues Your Body Might Be Giving You

Here are 7 signs that you are developing insulin resistance or pre-diabetic, which may be overlooked

Continuous Fatigue

You may feel tired or sluggish after a restful night's sleep for any prior reason, even after mild activities. This is due to the rise in blood sugar levels when the body struggles to convert food to energy, leading to tiredness. If you feel tired without any known reason, get your blood sugar level checked, which can be a factor.

Increased Urination

If you find yourself urinating more frequently, especially at night, it' possible that your blood glucose levels are getting affected. An excess of glucose leads the kidneys to urinate more than usual, because they work to eliminate the sugar from the body. This will result in more urination. Frequent urination happens slowly, and many people may ignore these symptoms.

Blurry or Fluctuating Visions

Shifting in the fluid levels of the lenses in the eyes can be due to high blood sugar and can result in blurry vision. This can be a small hint that can even lead to long-term damage to the eyes. However, don't avoid this vision change that begins to occur in your 40s.

Increased Thirst

Even after you drink fluids and still have a constant feeling of thirst, it may be due to an increase in high blood sugar levels. When your body is eliminating more urine, and in turn body is going to replace that with fluids and create thirst. This is a common early sign of diabetes. It can be confused with the hot weather or the need for hydration.

Unexplained Weight Loss or Weight Gain

Sudden loss in weight may occur when the body begins to break down fat and muscle for processing energy, which is not fulfilled by glucose. Diabetes and certain insulin resistance syndromes can lead to weight gain, especially around the abdomen.

Slow Healing Wounds or Frequent Infections

When some small cuts, scrapes, or bruises take a longer time to heal, it may be due to issues with the circulation or a change in immune system functioning, which is common in the early diabetic state. You may notice more skin issues with wounds and other developing conditions. Perhaps it can also lead to gum issues, and all these conditions are a result of high blood sugar levels.

Tingling sensation and/or Numbness in Hands and Feet

It is a developing sign of damage to the nerves (neuropathy), which usually starts with a tingling feeling or pins and needles within the fingers or toes. Eventually, if not managed on time may lead to early confused stages, or you may also feel numbness or pain. These are warning signs that can be seen as the first indication before receiving a diabetes diagnosis.

Diabetes often develops quietly, especially after the age of 40, with some signs that can be ignored as normal ageing. But early detection is the key to taking preventive measures, which can control your health. If you're experiencing any of these subtle symptoms, it's time to listen to your body. Then, speak with your doctor and consider simple lifestyle changes that can make a lasting difference.

