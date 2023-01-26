ORS Pioneer Dilip Mahalanabis To Be Awarded Padma Vibhushan Posthumously

In a recent development, the man who pioneered the use of Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) for diarrheal diseases received the honour on Wednesday, though posthumously. Dilip Mahalanabis was a paediatrician by profession and was widely admired by the medical fraternity for pioneering the therapy as an alternative to intravenous rehydration in case of emergency situations.

Mahalanabis was among the six awardees listed for Padma Vibhushan on Wednesday. Among the six names featured in the list, three would be receiving it posthumously including him.

The ORS- pioneer passed away at a Kolkata hospital on October 16 last year following various age-related ailments and some lung problems.

According to the WHO, oral rehydration theory is estimated to have saved over 60 million lives.

As some doctors quoted, his invention came during the Bangladesh Liberation War and saved many lives. Some medical practitioners believe that the recognition bestowed on him is late and must have been offered much before.

Mahalanabis prepared the ORS solution by mixing salt and sugar with water. Reportedly, his invention came at a time when the war was going on in Bangladesh and the doctor was serving the refugee camps where many were suffering from cholera and diarrhea. This solution has worked as a miracle in the fight against the two fatal diseases.

What is ORS?

Oral Rehydration therapy is a treatment for dehydration. It is a solution clinically prepared from sugar, water and electrolytes (mostly sodium and potassium). Its function is to replenish the body's lost fluids. It works well for moderate dehydration.

World Health Organization and UNICEF have been using ORS to treat dehydration due to diarrhea. Studies have shown that the success rate of the therapy is high. It has prevented 54 million deaths since 2007. However, it must be used only on the recommendation of a health practitioner as it might not go well with people having some health conditions like kidney disorder, diabetes and others.

