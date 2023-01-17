Organ Donation: 52-Year-Old Brain Dead Woman Donates 6 Organs

The family of a 52-year-old woman saves lives by mass donating organs with her consent soon after she was declared as 'brain dead', by doctors.

A 52-year-old woman and her family save multiple lives by donating organs. This woman in question was declared brain-dead by the health officials and right after her death, the family, with her consent donated her organs. As per reports, the woman had consented to donate both her hands, skin, eyes, lungs, liver and kidneys.

Health officials called this as a "revolution in the field of organ donation." This sort of mass donation has never been conducted before. The woman donated her hands into an 18-year-old girl in Mumbai. The girl does not have limbs since birth and because of this generous donation, she will receive the hands through a transplant at a private hospital, says reports. Health officials of Indore also stated that for the first time in history, both hands of a brain dead person have been donated especially when, the organization strives to facilitate organ donations.

Vinita Khajanchi: The Woman Who Saved Lives By Donating 6 Organs

Indore resident Vinita Khajanchi was admitted to a private hospital here on the morning of January 13 following a serious brain ailment and was declared brain-dead two days later. Khajanchi has two daughters and a husband. Her daughter stated that her mother has a special soft corner for girls and it is certainly a coincidence that her hands are going to be transplanted into an 18-year-old girl after she died.

The dean of the state-run Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College said that the woman's hands have been sent to Mumbai on Monday by a special flight. The volunteer of an NGO that promotes organ donation said that khajanchi's lungs have been sent to Chennai via a special flight. Her lungs will be transplanted into two patients who need it and her kidneys and liver will also be transplanted into two patients in Indore. Lastly, her eyes are being preserved in organ banks so that they can also be given to a patient who really needs it.