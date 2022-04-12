Orange Alert In Delhi: What Does It Mean?

The weather department said northwest India and adjoining parts of central India are predicted to see more intense and frequent heatwave conditions in April.

With the mercury touching the 46 degrees Celsius mark for the fifth consecutive day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange warning for the people in Delhi. Bearing the brunt of a stifling heatwave, Delhi on Monday recorded a maximum temperature of 42.6 degrees Celsius. This comes after almost 72 years, when the national capital recorded such a high temperature in the first half of April. According to the latest data, Delhi has recorded five heatwave days so far in April this year. It had recorded six such days in April 2017.

What is a heatwave? It is a severe weather condition that has the ability to become fatal to human body when exposed. It usually hovers between 40 degrees Celsius to 47 degrees Celsius.

Now, why colour alerts are being used in weather alerts? What exactly is an orange alert and how is it decided? Let's learn all of these.

Orange Weather Alert

The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings -- green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action).

A yellow alert means that the weather could change for the worse, and hence people should be remain vigilant. According to the IMD officials, these different coulour codes signify the intensity or severity of the weather conditions of a particular area.

Breakdown of the Colour Codes

Green Alert: This represents 'No Warning', and means 'No Action' is required.

Yellow Alert: This means 'Watch', and calls for administrators to 'Be Updated'.

Orange Alert: This represents 'Alert', and calls for administrators to 'Be Prepared'.

Red: It's a 'Warning', and is a call to 'Take Action'.

These colour coded weather warnings are mainly used by the administrators to stay prepared and ready with their resources to handle situations arising out of weather-related disastrous events.

(With inputs from agencies)