While anti-Covid vaccination is underway across the globe researchers are also working tirelessly to design new drugs to treat those who are already infected by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. US pharmaceutical company Pfizer on Tuesday announced that it has started Phase 1 clinical trial of a novel oral antiviral drug for treatment of COVID-19. The drug PF-07321332 a SARS-CoV2-3CL protease inhibitor has potential in vitro anti-viral activity against SARS-CoV-2 as well as activity against other coronaviruses the company said in a statement. The oral therapy could be prescribed at the first sign of infection according to Mikael Dolsten Chief Scientific