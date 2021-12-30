Optimus Pharma Launches COVID-19 Pill Molnupiravir In Hyderabad

Molnupiravir has been approved for restricted use under emergency situation for the treatment of COVID-19 patients who are at high risk for progression to severe disease.

Hyderabad-based Optimus pharma has launched Molnupiravir capsules for treatment of patients with mild and moderate symptoms of Covid-19. Sold under brand name Molcovir, the tablets would be available in India from Monday on doctor's prescription. It is the second oral medication available for Covid-19 treatment, after Pfizer's Paxlovid.

Molnupiravir is an antiviral that inhibits SARS-CoV-2 replication by viral mutagenesis. This capsule formulation has been approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for restricted emergency use for Covid-19 patients aged 18 or above.

Optimus pharma conducted its phase 3 clinical trials on 1,218 subjects across 29 geographical study sites all over India. Results of the clinical trials showed that Molnupiravir can bring about viral load reduction over five days of treatment duration, said Optimus Pharma CMD Dr. D Srinivasa Reddy.

Priced at Rs 63 per capsule, daily 800 mg dose should be administered by orally consuming four capsules of 200mg twice a day for 5 days after testing positive. Molnupiravir is to be taken along with Standard of Care (SoC) medication as per the protocol approved by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, the company said.

13 companies to manufacture Molnupiravir

According to Health Minister Mandaviya, the antiviral drug will now be manufactured in the country by 13 companies. It has been approved for restricted use under emergency situation for the treatment of adult patients with COVID-19 and who have a high risk of progression of the disease, he said.

The UK MHRA and the US FDA have also granted EUA for Molnupiravir for treatment of mild to moderate coronavirus disease in adults with a positive SARS-COV-2 diagnostic test, and who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19.

Pfizer'sPaxlovid first COVID pill authorized in the US

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on December 22 approved Pfizer's COVID pill Paxlovid for emergency use in both high-risk adults and high-risk pediatric patients (12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kg). The FDA noted that the pill should be used for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19.

Paxlovid includes nirmatrelvir tablets and ritonavir tablets. Nirmatrelvir is a novel main protease (Mpro) inhibitor specifically designed to block the activity of the SARS-CoV-2 Mpro, an enzyme that the coronavirus needs to replicate, Pfizer said.

Clinical trials showed that Paxlovid reduced risk of hospitalization or death by 89 per cent (within three days of symptom onset) and 88 per cent (within five days of symptom onset) compared to placebo.

