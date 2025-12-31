Oprah Winfrey Weight Loss Shock: Unexpected GLP-1 Side Effect The Talk Show Host Didn't See Coming

Oprah Winfrey who will turn 72 on January 29, 2026, has recently revealed how her eating and exercise habits have been transformed over the years after taking the weight loss drug that she began in 2023.

Oprah Winfrey who is well-known for her groundbreaking TV show that ran for 25 years has been in the limelight recently for her unrecognizable weight loss transformation after struggling with excessive weight issues for several years. The talk show host has been open about her weight loss journey and the kind of medications she has used for shedding excess fat from her body.

Unexpected GLP-1 Side Effect Oprah Winfrey Didn't See Coming

Additionally, Oprah Winfrey told a leading media outlet in a recent interview that she did not expect a weight loss drug to make her lose her taste for alcohol.

She told the media, "I was a big fan of tequila, I literally had 17 shots one night". The 71-year-old talk show host has lost the desire for a drink "in years" after she began her GLP-1 drug. Stating the transformation "pretty amazing", Oprah Winfrey revealed, she "no longer even have a desire for (alcohol)."

What Pushed Oprah Winfrey To Take GLP-1?

The talk show host struggled for years with obesity, which led her to start yo-yo dieting that became the subject of tabloids and punchlines for late-night comedian jokes. In an interview, she revealed to the media that her decision to take GLP-1 drug was due to her long-term struggle with obesity.

Now, the 71-year-old star says that she feels better than ever. In her words, "I feel more alive and more vibrant and I have ever been." Oprah Winfrey continued, "Whatever was happening needed to happen to get me to this point. And I rejoice feeling liberated from the struggle because I had a real public struggle. And I'm healthier now."

What Is GLP-1?

Glucagon-like peptide-1, popularly known as GLP-1, is a type of drug that mimics a hormone in the body. It is especially designed to lower blood sugar levels, but due to its positive impact on weight loss, many people have started taking GLP-1 medications for treating obesity.

