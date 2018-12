Partners' Forum is a global health partnership constituting over 1,000 members from across 92 countries. © Shutterstock

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday inaugurate the fourth Partners’ Forum — a multi-country event aimed at sustaining global momentum for issues related to the health of women, children and adolescents — in the national capital, an official said on Tuesday.

The two-day international conference being organised by the Central government, along with the Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (PMNCH), will bring together around 1,500 participants from 85 countries across all regions and income levels, a government statement said.

Launched in 2005, the Partners’ Forum is a global health partnership constituting over 1,000 members from across 92 countries, working to accelerate efforts to reduce child and maternal mortality and improve adolescent, child, newborn and maternal health.

“The previous chapters of the event were held in Johannesburg in South Africa (2014), New Delhi (2010) and Dar es Salaam in Tanzania (2007). This is the second time India is hosting the Partners’ Forum,” the government said.

“The Partners’ Forum will showcase learning from across six regions — Africa, Eastern Mediterranean, Europe, Americas, South East Asia and Western Pacific,” it added.

