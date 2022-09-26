OPD Services Are Now A Scan Away: Know What Else Can You Do With Your CoWIN App

Under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), the government is revamping the Aarogya Setu and CoWIN, the two popular digital health applications that were restricted to the function of contact tracing and COVID-19 vaccination-related activities during the pandemic. Efforts are being put to transform the applications into national health platforms that could provide other digital health services such as larger immunisation programmes and creating unique health IDs for facilitating healthcare.

The announcement on repurposing the two health applications was made on Sunday by RS Sharma, chief executive of the National Health Authority. The minister said that in wake of Corona being out of the picture hopefully, the application is being repurposed and will now take care of India's digital health concerns. "If you go to a hospital, you won't have to stand in a line to register yourself, you can scan and get the OPD card," said Sharma.

It would be a good idea to know at this point what can you do with these repurposed applications.

Create your unique Health ID

You can create your Ayushman Bharat Health Account or Health ID and use it for your interaction with participating healthcare providers and can receive your digital lab reports, prescriptions and diagnosis from verified healthcare professionals. This unique 14-digit number will provide you with the following benefits-

Establish a unique identity across different healthcare providers Will help you get linked to all healthcare benefits ranging from public health programmes to various insurance schemes. Will help you sign up for PHR (Personal Health Records) for health data sharing

Scan and get the OPD card

The applications will help you to schedule an online doctor appointment using the eSanjeevani OPD application. You can also schedule doctor appointments and take medical consultations from home. Patients will also be able to get their e-prescriptions. Also, patients won't have to stand in long lines for registration at a hospital. They can simply scan and obtain the OPD card.

Use CoWIN for other immunisation programmes

As per the reports, the healthcare application will be repurposed for individuals to locate and obtain 12 other mandatory vaccines covered by the national immunisation program, including the polio drop.

Make changes to your vaccination certificate

Individuals will now be able to schedule, reschedule or cancel their appointments for COVID-19 vaccination. Using these applications, you can download the vaccination certificate or can request for changes in the certificate like vaccination date corrections. You can also report any side effects of the vaccination.

Share your vaccination status on social media

A new feature added to Co-WIN allows you to share your vaccination status now among your social circle. However, you need to be fully or partially vaccinated to use this feature.