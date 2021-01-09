Since December 2019 the world has been fighting against the outbreak of coronavirus disease COVID-19. It is caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome SARS-CoV-2. Reports have suggested that more than 95 per cent deaths of coronavirus patients have occurred on account of comorbid conditions. Elderly are believed to be at a higher risk of contracting COVID infection and their condition may deteriorate in a given time. However researchers have found an online tool could support clinician’s decision making and help to improve patient outcomes and ultimately save lives. New-risk stratification tool can predict the risk of deterioration in COVID patients