People seek psychotherapy for many reasons. But in current times, with the global pandemic showing no signs of abating, it becomes all the more important. The situation is enough to give rise to many mental health conditions like depression, anxiety and panic disorders. There have also been reports of COVID-19 related suicide cases in some areas of the world. Besides, the new rules of social distancing, quarantine and isolation may drive many people to seek therapy for their mental well-being. But with lockdowns being imposed in most parts of the world, how do you even get to your therapist? As it is, most therapists are now in isolation like the rest of us. This is where technology comes in. All you need to do is go online. You will find many therapists willing to offer online therapy sessions via video call. The popular term for this right now is teletherapy or online therapy. All you need is a computer and an Internet connection, and you are all set.

Virtual therapy can help a patient open up faster

Anybody can go in for these sessions. It is especially beneficial for people with anxiety, depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder, insomnia, relationship issues, grief and trauma. Some therapists also help their patients through guided meditation during their teletherapy or online therapy sessions. These sessions are extremely interactive, and a patient gets the same if not more care from their therapists during their time together. Sometimes, teletherapy may also help a patient open up faster about issues and problems than in a face-to-face situation. And it is not just about mental issues. This is about all kinds of therapy be it vocal therapy or nutritional counseling. You can also avail off personal coaching via online therapy.

But there are downsides too

It takes away the personal touch that a therapist in the same room as you can offer. Technical glitches in the middle of a therapy session can also be quite frustrating. Sometimes, the internet may go off just when you are getting comfortable with your therapist. This breaks the bond that is so important in any kind of therapy sessions.

Know how to overcome the problems

Prepare yourself before the first session itself. Know the videoconference platform that your therapist will use and make yourself familiar with its working. This will help you avoid technical glitches later. You an also talk to your therapist and choose a platform that you are comfortable with. When you sit down for your online therapy session, make sure that other programmes are not running on your computer. This may interfere with the video. Use earphones so that you are not distracted. Since you are sitting in your home during your therapy session, be sure to find a place for yourself where you will not be disturbed. You need privacy for these online therapy sessions. And, last but not the least, make yourself comfortable and relax. It is normal to be nervous but online therapy works just as fine as a face-to-face session.