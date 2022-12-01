live

One Risk Factor That Makes You Prone To Severe Long-COVID Complications REVEALED

The experts have stated that overweight women are at double the risk of experiencing breathlessness, chest pain, fatigue, memory problems, and anxiety than men.

Long-COVID is the health complications that one can suffer even after recovering from the infection. In the list, there are several severe conditions that may persist for years post-recovery, such as loss of smell, breathing issues, extreme fatigue, etc. But are these post-COVID complications a warning for all? Not really. According to the experts, women who are suffering from overweight or obese are at higher risk of developing severe post-COVID health complications, also known as long-COVID.

In the study, the experts have stated that overweight women are at double the risk of experiencing breathlessness, chest pain, fatigue, memory problems, and anxiety than men. "Higher body-mass index (BMI) is a major risk factor of long-COVID in women," the experts quoted as saying. Apart from the common symptoms listed above, a person suffering from long-COVID may also experience, chronic chest pain or tightness, brain fog, insomnia, dizziness, joint pain, depression and anxiety, tinnitus, loss of appetite, headaches, changes to sense of smell or taste.

